Have Insiders Been Selling Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Republic Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Donald Slager, for US$4.1m worth of shares, at about US$94.85 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$108. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of Donald Slager's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Republic Services than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RSG Insider Trading Volume June 2nd 2021

I will like Republic Services better if I see some big insider buys.

Republic Services Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Republic Services. In that time, insiders dumped US$2.3m worth of shares. On the other hand we note Independent Director Sandra Volpe bought US$11k worth of shares , as previously mentioned . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership of Republic Services

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of Republic Services shares, worth about US$59m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Republic Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Republic Services is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Republic Services. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Republic Services you should be aware of.



For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

