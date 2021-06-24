Have Insiders Been Selling Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Regis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, David Williams, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$248k worth of shares at a price of US$6.19 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$9.55). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 34% of David Williams's holding.

In total, Regis insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RGS Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insiders at Regis Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Regis, over the last three months. President of Portfolio Brands Jim Lain only netted US$17k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Does Regis Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.5% of Regis shares, worth about US$8.5m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Regis Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Regis insider transactions. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Regis has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

