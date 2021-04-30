Have Insiders Been Selling Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Penske Automotive Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Ronald Steinhart, for US$848k worth of shares, at about US$84.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$88.79, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 17% of Ronald Steinhart's stake.

In the last year Penske Automotive Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PAG Insider Trading Volume April 30th 2021

Insiders at Penske Automotive Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Penske Automotive Group. In total, Independent Director Ronald Steinhart dumped US$848k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Penske Automotive Group insiders own about US$145m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Penske Automotive Group Insiders?

An insider sold Penske Automotive Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Penske Automotive Group makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

