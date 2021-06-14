Have Insiders Been Selling One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

One Liberty Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & COO, Lawrence Ricketts, sold US$236k worth of shares at a price of US$23.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$29.26, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 6.5% of Lawrence Ricketts's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of One Liberty Properties shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:OLP Insider Trading Volume June 14th 2021

One Liberty Properties Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of One Liberty Properties shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$398k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of One Liberty Properties

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. One Liberty Properties insiders own about US$78m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At One Liberty Properties Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought One Liberty Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since One Liberty Properties is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing One Liberty Properties. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for One Liberty Properties (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

