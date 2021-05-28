Have Insiders Been Selling National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

National Energy Services Reunited Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Hilal Al-Busaidi, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.6m worth of shares at a price of US$8.03 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$12.87). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 92% of Hilal Al-Busaidi's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Hilal Al-Busaidi. Notably Hilal Al-Busaidi was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$45k worth of shares.

Hilal Al-Busaidi divested 1.19m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$7.17. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NESR Insider Trading Volume May 28th 2021

I will like National Energy Services Reunited better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of National Energy Services Reunited

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. National Energy Services Reunited insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 3.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At National Energy Services Reunited Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no National Energy Services Reunited insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of National Energy Services Reunited insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Energy Services Reunited. For example - National Energy Services Reunited has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course National Energy Services Reunited may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

