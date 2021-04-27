Have Insiders Been Selling MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

MSCI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Human Resources Officer, Scott Crum, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$377 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$487. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 12% of Scott Crum's stake.

MSCI insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MSCI Insider Trading Volume April 27th 2021

Insiders at MSCI Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at MSCI. Specifically, insiders ditched US$334k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of MSCI

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MSCI insiders own 2.9% of the company, currently worth about US$1.2b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The MSCI Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold MSCI shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that MSCI is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MSCI and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

