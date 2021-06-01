Have Insiders Been Selling Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Monster Beverage Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President of the Americas, Emelie Tirre, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$80.34 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$94.27). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 88% of Emelie Tirre's holding.

Insiders in Monster Beverage didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MNST Insider Trading Volume June 1st 2021

Insiders at Monster Beverage Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Monster Beverage shares. In total, President of EMEA Guy Carling sold US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Monster Beverage insiders own 1.7% of the company, currently worth about US$847m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Monster Beverage Insiders?

An insider sold Monster Beverage shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Monster Beverage makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Monster Beverage and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

