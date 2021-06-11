Have Insiders Been Selling Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Monarch Casino & Resort

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer, David-Jacques Farahi, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$71.58 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$70.52. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. David-Jacques Farahi was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

David-Jacques Farahi divested 61.99k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$71.79. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MCRI Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

Monarch Casino & Resort Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Monarch Casino & Resort. Specifically, Chief Operating Officer David-Jacques Farahi ditched US$4.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Monarch Casino & Resort insiders own 30% of the company, worth about US$394m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Monarch Casino & Resort Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Monarch Casino & Resort stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Monarch Casino & Resort is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Monarch Casino & Resort has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

