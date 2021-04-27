Have Insiders Been Selling Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microsoft

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & Chief Legal Officer, Bradford Smith, for US$45m worth of shares, at about US$223 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$262. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24% of Bradford Smith's holding.

In total, Microsoft insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MSFT Insider Trading Volume April 27th 2021

Microsoft Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Microsoft. In total, Executive VP and President of Microsoft Global Sales Jean-Philippe Courtois sold US$4.4m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Independent Director Emma Walmsley bought US$1.0m worth of shares , as previously mentioned . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Does Microsoft Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Microsoft insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$28b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Microsoft Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Microsoft, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Microsoft is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Microsoft.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

