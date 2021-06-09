Have Insiders Been Selling Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRP.A) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRP.A).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, J. Wargo, sold US$357k worth of shares at a price of US$2.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$4.34, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 99% of J. Wargo's holding.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LTRP.A Insider Trading Volume June 9th 2021

Does Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 4.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

