Have Insiders Been Selling LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LGI Homes

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Eric Lipar, sold US$3.7m worth of shares at a price of US$142 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$167. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 1.2% of Eric Lipar's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in LGI Homes than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LGIH Insider Trading Volume April 23rd 2021

I will like LGI Homes better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at LGI Homes Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at LGI Homes recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$8.4m worth of shares. Meanwhile Independent Director Duncan Gage bought US$96k worth , as we said above . We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Insider Ownership of LGI Homes

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. LGI Homes insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$476m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LGI Homes Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of LGI Homes stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that LGI Homes is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for LGI Homes and we suggest you have a look.

But note: LGI Homes may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

