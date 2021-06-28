Have Insiders Been Selling Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Henry Schein Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Steven Paladino, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$80.62 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$75.01. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.76k shares for US$114k. But insiders sold 63.50k shares worth US$4.9m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Henry Schein than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HSIC Insider Trading Volume June 28th 2021

Insiders at Henry Schein Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Henry Schein shares. In total, insiders dumped US$3.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Henry Schein

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Henry Schein insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$118m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Henry Schein Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Henry Schein stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Henry Schein has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

