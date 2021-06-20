Have Insiders Been Selling Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hennessy Advisors

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Rodger Offenbach, sold US$64k worth of shares at a price of US$8.94 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$9.37). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.9% of Rodger Offenbach's holding. Rodger Offenbach was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Rodger Offenbach ditched 12.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$8.95. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:HNNA Insider Trading Volume June 20th 2021

Hennessy Advisors Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Hennessy Advisors insider selling. Independent Director Rodger Offenbach sold just US$18k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Hennessy Advisors insiders own 49% of the company, worth about US$34m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hennessy Advisors Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Hennessy Advisors insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hennessy Advisors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hennessy Advisors you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

