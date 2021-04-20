Have Insiders Been Selling Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Healthcare Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President of Investments, Robert Hull, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$355k worth of shares at a price of US$31.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$31.65). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 6.9% of Robert Hull's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Healthcare Realty Trust than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HR Insider Trading Volume April 20th 2021

Healthcare Realty Trust Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Healthcare Realty Trust. In total, insiders sold US$699k worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, Independent Director Edward Braman spent US$58k on purchasing shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership of Healthcare Realty Trust

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Healthcare Realty Trust insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$41m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Healthcare Realty Trust Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Healthcare Realty Trust, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Healthcare Realty Trust makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Healthcare Realty Trust is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

