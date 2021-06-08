Have Insiders Been Selling Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Joia Johnson, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$20.54 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$19.46. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 115.33k shares for US$1.7m. But insiders sold 189.06k shares worth US$3.5m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hanesbrands shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$18.37. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Hanesbrands Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Hanesbrands. In total, insiders bought US$352k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Hanesbrands Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Hanesbrands insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$54m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Hanesbrands insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Hanesbrands is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

