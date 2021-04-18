Have Insiders Been Selling Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Galectin Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Gilbert Amelio, for US$130k worth of shares, at about US$2.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$2.19. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 50% of Gilbert Amelio's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Gilbert Amelio.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.00k shares for US$49k. On the other hand they divested 60.00k shares, for US$130k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:GALT Insider Trading Volume April 18th 2021

Galectin Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Galectin Therapeutics insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Vice Chairman of the Board Kevin Freeman purchased US$10k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Galectin Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Galectin Therapeutics insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Galectin Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Our analysis of Galectin Therapeutics insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Galectin Therapeutics (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

