Have Insiders Been Selling Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Extra Space Storage Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Spencer Kirk, sold US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$146 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$150). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.7% of Spencer Kirk's holding.

Extra Space Storage insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EXR Insider Trading Volume May 31st 2021

Extra Space Storage Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Extra Space Storage. Specifically, insiders ditched US$13m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Extra Space Storage

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Extra Space Storage insiders own 2.1% of the company, currently worth about US$429m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Extra Space Storage Tell Us?

Insiders sold Extra Space Storage shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Extra Space Storage is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Extra Space Storage. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Extra Space Storage.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

