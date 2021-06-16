Have Insiders Been Selling Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Eastman Kodak Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Moses Marx, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.9m worth of shares at a price of US$40.41 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.81). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Moses Marx was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 51.74k shares worth US$115k. But insiders sold 250.30k shares worth US$8.9m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KODK Insider Trading Volume June 16th 2021

Does Eastman Kodak Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 7.0% of Eastman Kodak shares, worth about US$48m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eastman Kodak Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Eastman Kodak insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Eastman Kodak in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Eastman Kodak (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

