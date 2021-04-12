Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Colgate-Palmolive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Henning Jakobsen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$85.22 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$79.78. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Colgate-Palmolive insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CL Insider Trading Volume April 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Colgate-Palmolive

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Colgate-Palmolive insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$159m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Colgate-Palmolive Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Colgate-Palmolive shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Colgate-Palmolive insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Colgate-Palmolive that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

