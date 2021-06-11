Have Insiders Been Selling Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Cocrystal Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Special Advisor to the CEO & Member of Scientific Advisory Board, Raymond Schinazi, for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$2.95 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$1.24). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Raymond Schinazi was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:COCP Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

Insiders at Cocrystal Pharma Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Cocrystal Pharma shares. In total, Special Advisor to the CEO & Member of Scientific Advisory Board Raymond Schinazi dumped US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Cocrystal Pharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Cocrystal Pharma insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cocrystal Pharma Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cocrystal Pharma.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

