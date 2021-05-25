Have Insiders Been Selling AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

AxoGen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Karen Zaderej, sold US$62k worth of shares at a price of US$17.81 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$21.03). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.5% of Karen Zaderej's holding.

AxoGen insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AXGN Insider Trading Volume May 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of AxoGen

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.0% of AxoGen shares, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AxoGen Insiders?

The fact that there have been no AxoGen insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by AxoGen insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AxoGen. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for AxoGen you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

