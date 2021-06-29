Have Insiders Been Selling Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlantic Union Bankshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Loreen LaGatta, for US$126k worth of shares, at about US$38.41 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$36.59. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Loreen LaGatta.

Loreen LaGatta ditched 6.09k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$34.48. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AUB Insider Trading Volume June 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of Atlantic Union Bankshares

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Atlantic Union Bankshares insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atlantic Union Bankshares Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Atlantic Union Bankshares shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlantic Union Bankshares. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Atlantic Union Bankshares and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

