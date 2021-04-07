Have Insiders Been Selling AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

AMETEK Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Elizabeth Varet, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$101 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$130). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.3% of Elizabeth Varet's holding.

In the last year AMETEK insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AME Insider Trading Volume April 7th 2021

AMETEK Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at AMETEK. Specifically, President of Electronic Instruments John Hardin ditched US$514k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AMETEK insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$133m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The AMETEK Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought AMETEK stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that AMETEK is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - AMETEK has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

