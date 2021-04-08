Have Insiders Been Selling AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AmerisourceBergen

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Steven Collis, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$110 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$116. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.8% of Steven Collis's holding.

AmerisourceBergen insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ABC Insider Trading Volume April 8th 2021

I will like AmerisourceBergen better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at AmerisourceBergen Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of AmerisourceBergen shares. In total, insiders dumped US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of AmerisourceBergen

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that AmerisourceBergen insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$53m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The AmerisourceBergen Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold AmerisourceBergen shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AmerisourceBergen. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AmerisourceBergen (including 1 which can't be ignored).

But note: AmerisourceBergen may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

