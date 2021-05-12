Have Insiders Been Selling Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Akebia Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director, John Butler, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$170k worth of shares at a price of US$3.40 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$3.20. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Akebia Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Akebia Therapeutics Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Akebia Therapeutics. In total, insiders dumped US$348k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Akebia Therapeutics insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$5.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Akebia Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insiders sold Akebia Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Akebia Therapeutics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

