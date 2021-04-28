Have Insiders Been Selling ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide

The Executive VP & Chief Product Officer, Jeremy Miles Wilmot, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$266k worth of shares at a price of US$38.81 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$40.42. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.9% of Jeremy Miles Wilmot's holding.

In total, ACI Worldwide insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ACIW Insider Trading Volume April 28th 2021

Does ACI Worldwide Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that ACI Worldwide insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$56m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of ACI Worldwide insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for ACI Worldwide that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

