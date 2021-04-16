Have Insiders Been Buying The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

First Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chairman, Milton Cole, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$165k worth of shares at a price of US$33.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$37.58). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 6.0% of Milton Cole's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Milton Cole.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$190k for 9.22k shares. On the other hand they divested 5.00k shares, for US$165k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Bancshares insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:FBMS Insider Trading Volume April 16th 2021

First Bancshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of First Bancshares shares. In total, Vice Chairman Milton Cole dumped US$165k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of First Bancshares

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.8% of First Bancshares shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Bancshares Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for First Bancshares you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

