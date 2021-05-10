Have Insiders Been Buying Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Talos Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & Head of Operations Robert Abendschein for US$417k worth of shares, at about US$8.34 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$12.55), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TALO Insider Trading Volume May 10th 2021

Does Talos Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Talos Energy insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$4.4m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Talos Energy Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Talos Energy shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Talos Energy insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Talos Energy. While conducting our analysis, we found that Talos Energy has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

