Have Insiders Been Buying Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sio Gene Therapies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Pavan Cheruvu for US$248k worth of shares, at about US$2.48 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.48 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Sio Gene Therapies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SIOX Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Sio Gene Therapies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Sio Gene Therapies. CEO & Director Pavan Cheruvu spent US$248k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Sio Gene Therapies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Sio Gene Therapies, though insiders do hold about US$737k worth of shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sio Gene Therapies Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Sio Gene Therapies insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sio Gene Therapies (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

