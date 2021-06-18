Have Insiders Been Buying Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Reliant Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider William Fitzgerald for US$112k worth of shares, at about US$15.39 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$28.90. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.15k shares for US$333k. But insiders sold 2.00k shares worth US$47k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Reliant Bancorp insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:RBNC Insider Trading Volume June 18th 2021

Does Reliant Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Reliant Bancorp insiders own 7.9% of the company, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Reliant Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Reliant Bancorp shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Reliant Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Reliant Bancorp (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

