Have Insiders Been Buying RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

RCM Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Leon Kopyt, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$6.10 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$3.53). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Leon Kopyt was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.10m shares worth US$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 184.69k shares, for US$1.1m. In total, RCM Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

RCM Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at RCM Technologies. In total, insider Leon Kopyt dumped US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does RCM Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 27% of RCM Technologies shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The RCM Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought RCM Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of RCM Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

