Have Insiders Been Buying Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Prometheus Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Joseph Papa bought US$285k worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$23.50. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Prometheus Biosciences insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RXDX Insider Trading Volume June 15th 2021

Prometheus Biosciences is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Prometheus Biosciences Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Prometheus Biosciences insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$561k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Prometheus Biosciences

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Prometheus Biosciences insiders have about 0.4% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.8m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Prometheus Biosciences Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Prometheus Biosciences insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Prometheus Biosciences (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.