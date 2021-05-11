Have Insiders Been Buying PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PLx Pharma

The Executive Chairman Michael Valentino made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$3.79 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$9.69. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While PLx Pharma insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PLXP Insider Trading Volume May 11th 2021

PLx Pharma Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at PLx Pharma. We can see that Executive Chairman Michael Valentino paid US$200k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does PLx Pharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that PLx Pharma insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PLx Pharma Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest PLx Pharma insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PLx Pharma. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for PLx Pharma (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

