Have Insiders Been Buying Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Medallion Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider David Orr for US$129k worth of shares, at about US$6.92 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$9.16), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Medallion Financial insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MFIN Insider Trading Volume June 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Medallion Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Medallion Financial insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Medallion Financial Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Medallion Financial shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Medallion Financial and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Medallion Financial (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

