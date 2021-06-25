Have Insiders Been Buying La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At La Jolla Pharmaceutical

The Independent Director David Ramsay made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$187k worth of shares at a price of US$4.18 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$4.65), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

David Ramsay bought 68.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$3.84. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:LJPC Insider Trading Volume June 25th 2021

Does La Jolla Pharmaceutical Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our information indicates that La Jolla Pharmaceutical insiders own about US$345k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

What Might The Insider Transactions At La Jolla Pharmaceutical Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing La Jolla Pharmaceutical. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with La Jolla Pharmaceutical (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

