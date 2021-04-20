Have Insiders Been Buying Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hanmi Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman John Ahn bought US$70k worth of shares at a price of US$7.78 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$20.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Hanmi Financial insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HAFC Insider Trading Volume April 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Hanmi Financial

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.2% of Hanmi Financial shares, worth about US$7.5m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Hanmi Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Hanmi Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Hanmi Financial insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Hanmi Financial that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

