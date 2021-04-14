Have Insiders Been Buying Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Duck Creek Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Francis Pelzer is the biggest insider sale of Duck Creek Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$43.60, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 15% of Francis Pelzer's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 72.40k shares. On the other hand they divested 20.00k shares, for US$844k. Overall, Duck Creek Technologies insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:DCT Insider Trading Volume April 14th 2021

Duck Creek Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Duck Creek Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Duck Creek Technologies. In total, Independent Director Francis Pelzer dumped US$844k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Duck Creek Technologies insiders own 3.2% of the company, currently worth about US$184m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Duck Creek Technologies Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Duck Creek Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Duck Creek Technologies.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.