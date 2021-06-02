Have Insiders Been Buying Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cyclerion Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Peter Hecht bought US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$2.53 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$3.43. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.13m shares for US$2.7m. On the other hand they divested 20.11k shares, for US$61k. Overall, Cyclerion Therapeutics insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CYCN Insider Trading Volume June 2nd 2021

Cyclerion Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Cyclerion Therapeutics insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that CEO & Director Peter Hecht paid US$2.4m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Cyclerion Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Cyclerion Therapeutics insiders own about US$6.6m worth of shares (which is 5.6% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cyclerion Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Cyclerion Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cyclerion Therapeutics (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course Cyclerion Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.