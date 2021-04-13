Have Insiders Been Buying CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CureVac

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Dietmar Hopp for US$124m worth of shares, at about US$16.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$92.15. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:CVAC Insider Trading Volume April 13th 2021

Does CureVac Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that CureVac insiders own 5.2% of the company, worth about US$1.1b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The CureVac Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CureVac insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, CureVac insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CureVac. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with CureVac and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

