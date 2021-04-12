Have Insiders Been Buying Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Community Healthcare Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Hensley for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$38.02 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$48.99. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Community Healthcare Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CHCT Insider Trading Volume April 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Community Healthcare Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.6% of Community Healthcare Trust shares, worth about US$74m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Community Healthcare Trust Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Community Healthcare Trust shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Community Healthcare Trust and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Community Healthcare Trust.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

