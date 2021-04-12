Have Insiders Been Buying CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

CIM Commercial Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider John Moran made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$51k worth of shares at a price of US$10.14 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$12.45. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:CMCT Insider Trading Volume April 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, CIM Commercial Trust insiders have about 0.9% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.7m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The CIM Commercial Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CIM Commercial Trust insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if CIM Commercial Trust insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CIM Commercial Trust. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for CIM Commercial Trust (2 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

