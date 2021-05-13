Have Insiders Been Buying CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

CB Financial Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Joseph Headlee for US$75k worth of shares, at about US$18.78 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$21.66. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While CB Financial Services insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at CB Financial Services Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, CB Financial Services insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$55k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does CB Financial Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that CB Financial Services insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CB Financial Services Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CB Financial Services we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CB Financial Services you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

