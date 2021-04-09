Have Insiders Been Buying Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boston Private Financial Holdings

The CEO, President & Director Anthony DeChellis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$457k worth of shares at a price of US$7.50 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$13.24. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$836k for 116.05k shares. But insiders sold 11.94k shares worth US$115k. Overall, Boston Private Financial Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BPFH Insider Trading Volume April 9th 2021

Boston Private Financial Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Boston Private Financial Holdings. Specifically, Executive VP and Chief Operating & Platform Officer Maura Almy ditched US$67k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Boston Private Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Boston Private Financial Holdings insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Boston Private Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Boston Private Financial Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Boston Private Financial Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

