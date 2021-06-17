Have Insiders Been Buying BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BGSF

Notably, that recent purchase by C. Allen is the biggest insider purchase of BGSF shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$13.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the BGSF insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months BGSF insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BGSF Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

BGSF Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at BGSF. Independent Director C. Allen spent US$165k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of BGSF

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests BGSF insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$4.8m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The BGSF Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on BGSF stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BGSF. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BGSF.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

