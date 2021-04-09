Have Insiders Been Buying Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Bassett Furniture Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Robert Spilman bought US$206k worth of shares at a price of US$5.95 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$25.65), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Bassett Furniture Industries insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$6.68. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Bassett Furniture Industries

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Bassett Furniture Industries insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bassett Furniture Industries Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bassett Furniture Industries shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Bassett Furniture Industries and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Bassett Furniture Industries has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

