Have Insiders Been Buying Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Bank of Commerce Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Lyle Tullis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$159k worth of shares at a price of US$10.57 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$14.36. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Bank of Commerce Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$9.27. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:BOCH Insider Trading Volume May 24th 2021

Does Bank of Commerce Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.6% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank of Commerce Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bank of Commerce Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Bank of Commerce Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

