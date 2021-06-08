Have Insiders Been Buying Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avis Budget Group

The Non-Independent Executive Chairman Bernardo Hees made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$79.43 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$89.23. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 96.74k shares worth US$6.6m. On the other hand they divested 14.06k shares, for US$1m. Overall, Avis Budget Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around US$68.72. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CAR Insider Trading Volume June 8th 2021

Insiders at Avis Budget Group Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Avis Budget Group, over the last three months. We can see that Non-Independent Executive Chairman Bernardo Hees paid US$5.0m for shares in the company. But we did see Independent Director Lynn Krominga sell shares worth US$481k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership of Avis Budget Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Avis Budget Group insiders own about US$110m worth of shares (which is 1.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avis Budget Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Avis Budget Group. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Avis Budget Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



