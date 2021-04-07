Have Insiders Been Buying Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Array Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director James Fusaro bought US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$22.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$28.27. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Array Technologies insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:ARRY Insider Trading Volume April 7th 2021

Does Array Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Array Technologies insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 3.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Array Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Array Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Array Technologies insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Array Technologies (3 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

