Have Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) should probably be aware that the Director, Laura Sharp, recently divested US$106k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$42.27 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ingles Markets

In fact, the recent sale by Director Laura Sharp was not their only sale of Ingles Markets shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$47.44 per share in a -US$119k sale. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$42.51. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Laura Sharp divested 5.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$44.85. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IMKT.A Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ingles Markets insiders own 28% of the company, currently worth about US$238m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ingles Markets Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Ingles Markets stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Ingles Markets is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ingles Markets and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

