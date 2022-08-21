Have Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) should probably be aware that the CEO & Director, Amit Walia, recently divested US$364k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.09 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Informatica

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Customer Success Officer, Ansa Sekharan, sold US$482k worth of shares at a price of US$20.25 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$22.36, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Ansa Sekharan's holding.

Insiders in Informatica didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:INFA Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

I will like Informatica better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Informatica Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Informatica insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Informatica Tell Us?

Insiders sold Informatica shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Informatica and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.